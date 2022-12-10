Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajol, Vishal Jethwa's film gets a dull opening

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salaam Venky

Salaam Venky Box Office Collection Day 1: Kajol and Vishal Jethwa's film opened to fairly positive reviews this week. However, the film wasn't able to pick up at the box office. As per reports, on the first day itself, the film earned below Rs 1 Cr. However, it is believed that in the coming days, the film can get better with positive word of mouth.

Salaam Venky Box Office Report

Despite getting a good response and with Bollywood superstars like Kajol and Aamir Khan being a part of Salaam Venky, the film had a disappointing opening day. According to the initial reports, the first day collection of the film has been only Rs 60 lakh. Even though the collections were low, the film is expected to see the numbers rise given how it has garnered positive reviews.

About Salaam Venky

In Salaam Venky, Kajol is seen essaying the role of a mother to a terminally ill boy. Directed by actress-director Revathy, the film tells the heartwarming story of a mother-son duo as they face challenges thrown at them by life. It builds on the theme of making the most of life and features the legendary dialogue "Zindagi lambi nahi, badi honi chahiye, Babumoshai (Life should not be long but grand and meaningful)" from the Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna-starrer movie 'Anand'.

It sees Vishal in a wheelchair-bound character, who takes everything in his stride rather than being negative about his life. The film also stars actors like Rajeev Khandelwal, Rahul Bose, Prakash Raj and a cameo by Aamir Khan.

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and RTAKE Studios, 'Salaam Venky' has debuted in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

