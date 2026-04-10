Iran threatens to pull back from truce talks with US: 'No negotiations until ceasefire in Lebanon'

Tehran:

Iran has threatened to withdraw from the ceasefire talks with the US taking place in Pakistan tomorrow, demanding that Israel stop its attacks in Lebanon immediately. This was reiterated as Tehran refused media reports of its delegation visiting Islamabad as "false.

According to Iran's state-run agencies Fars and Tasnim, an informed source said, "Claims by some media outlets that an Iranian negotiating delegation has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to hold talks with U.S. officials are completely false".

'No talks until Lebanon ceasefire'

The source further added that talks would remain suspended until the US fulfils the commitments on the ceasefire in Lebanon and Israel halts its attacks.

"Until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon, Iran has no plan to participate in peace negotiations in Islamabad with the American side," Fars reported quoting the source.

The Lebanon roadblock in US-Iran ceasefire

At least 182 people were killed in Lebanon on Wednesday as Israel intensified its strikes against the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group, which had entered the conflict in support of Tehran. As Israel continued its bombings, Iran closed the Hormuz Strait in retaliation, bringing the already fragile ceasefire on the verge of collapse.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed in retaliation for Israel’s attacks, adding that its 10-point proposal to Washington for a ceasefire included a condition requiring an end to hostilities in Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi maintained that ending the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire understanding. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump said this was not included in the agreement.

Israel said on Thursday that it had killed Ali Yusuf Harshi, an aide to Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem. Hezbollah did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of operating from within civilian areas, a claim disputed by residents and local officials, especially in neighbourhoods where residential buildings were struck without prior warning.

Also read: Why Lebanon has become a deal-breaker in the fragile US-Iran ceasefire