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US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Stage set for ceasefire talks in Pakistan, suspense over Iran's participation

Edited By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Pakistan is prepping up for the event even though uncertainty looms over the US-Iran talks, with no official confirmation of delegate arrivals on the scheduled start date, even as Pakistan eased visa requirements for officials and journalists attending the negotiations.

US-Iran War and Ceasefire LIVE
US-Iran War and Ceasefire LIVE Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has assigned Vice President JD Vance to lead efforts to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict with Iran, marking a significant diplomatic push as the 6-week war shows signs of further escalation. Vance, who has often expressed scepticism about prolonged foreign military interventions, is set to travel to Islamabad on Friday to spearhead mediated talks aimed at a ceasefire between the US and Iran in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The move comes amid growing uncertainty over a fragile ceasefire that appears close to collapsing. Deep divisions persist between Iran’s public demands and those of the United States and its ally Israel, raising doubts about the prospects for a negotiated settlement. At the same time, domestic political and economic pressures are mounting in the US, adding urgency to efforts to bring the conflict to a close.

Vance will be joined by Steve Witkoff, a senior envoy of the Trump administration, and Jared Kushner, who previously participated in multiple rounds of indirect negotiations with Iranian officials. Those earlier discussions focused on Washington’s concerns over Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic weapons programmes, as well as its backing of proxy groups in the Middle East, before the outbreak of war on February 28.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is prepping up for the event even though uncertainty looms over the talks, with no official confirmation of delegate arrivals on the scheduled start date, even as Pakistan eased visa requirements for officials and journalists attending the negotiations.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator in the crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced a 2-week ceasefire and confirmed that talks between the United States and Iran would be held in Islamabad on April 10. He also publicly engaged leaders from both countries in his announcement.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amir Moghadam, confirmed that a 10-member delegation from Tehran would arrive in Islamabad for the negotiations, signalling that both sides are preparing, despite the uncertainty, for a critical round of diplomacy that could shape the course of the conflict.

Also read: Iran threatens to pull back from truce talks with US - 'No negotiations until ceasefire in Lebanon'

Live updates :US Iran War, Ceasefire talks in Pakistan

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  • 10:56 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
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    Venue of US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan

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  • 10:49 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
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    Who are the delegated from US and Iran scheduled to hold truce talks

    Washington has made its position clear, with the White House confirming that Vice President JD Vance will lead the American delegation. He will be joined by Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

    On the Iranian side, however, the situation remains less certain. Earlier indications suggested that Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would head the delegation. Ghalibaf, in particular, is a former commander of the influential Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

  • 10:48 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
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    Suspense over Iran's participation in ceasefire talks

    As Israel’s continued strikes test the fragile truce between Washington and Tehran, uncertainty has emerged over Iran’s participation in the upcoming peace talks in Islamabad. According to Al Jazeera, the Iranian delegation has not yet departed from Tehran for the crucial negotiations.

    Abas Aslani, a senior research fellow at the Iran-based Centre for Middle East Strategic Studies, said the delay is linked to ongoing Israeli military actions in Lebanon. He noted that Iran’s position is that negotiations may not proceed if the strikes continue.

    Aslani added that Israel’s attacks in Lebanon have introduced significant uncertainty around the planned talks, raising doubts about whether the diplomatic engagement in Islamabad will go ahead as scheduled.

  • 10:47 AM (IST)Apr 10, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Islamabad on high alert ahead of US-Iran talks

    Amid a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East, attention is firmly focused on Islamabad, which is set to host talks between the United States and Iran from April 11.

    The Pakistani capital has been placed under heavy security, effectively turning parts of the city into a fortified zone. Security personnel have been deployed across key roads and around important government installations to ensure safety during the high-level meetings.

    Visuals from Islamabad show the Red Zone under strict surveillance, with only limited civilian movement permitted in the area as authorities tighten control in anticipation of the negotiations.

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