US Israel Iran War LIVE Updates: Stage set for ceasefire talks in Pakistan, suspense over Iran's participation

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has assigned Vice President JD Vance to lead efforts to negotiate an end to the ongoing conflict with Iran, marking a significant diplomatic push as the 6-week war shows signs of further escalation. Vance, who has often expressed scepticism about prolonged foreign military interventions, is set to travel to Islamabad on Friday to spearhead mediated talks aimed at a ceasefire between the US and Iran in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The move comes amid growing uncertainty over a fragile ceasefire that appears close to collapsing. Deep divisions persist between Iran’s public demands and those of the United States and its ally Israel, raising doubts about the prospects for a negotiated settlement. At the same time, domestic political and economic pressures are mounting in the US, adding urgency to efforts to bring the conflict to a close.

Vance will be joined by Steve Witkoff, a senior envoy of the Trump administration, and Jared Kushner, who previously participated in multiple rounds of indirect negotiations with Iranian officials. Those earlier discussions focused on Washington’s concerns over Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic weapons programmes, as well as its backing of proxy groups in the Middle East, before the outbreak of war on February 28.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is prepping up for the event even though uncertainty looms over the talks, with no official confirmation of delegate arrivals on the scheduled start date, even as Pakistan eased visa requirements for officials and journalists attending the negotiations.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator in the crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently announced a 2-week ceasefire and confirmed that talks between the United States and Iran would be held in Islamabad on April 10. He also publicly engaged leaders from both countries in his announcement.

Meanwhile, Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amir Moghadam, confirmed that a 10-member delegation from Tehran would arrive in Islamabad for the negotiations, signalling that both sides are preparing, despite the uncertainty, for a critical round of diplomacy that could shape the course of the conflict.

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