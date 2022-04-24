Ranbir Kapoor cuddles wife Alia Bhatt in UNSEEN pic from their pre-wedding ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TINA RAZDAN Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with their family members

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan's sister Tina Razdan Hertzke on Sunday (April 24) shared an unseen picture from actress and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities. In the image, Ranbir is seen holding Alia in his arms as he hugs her behind. Also seen in the fam-jam snap are Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia's father Mahesh Bhatt, and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda and niece Samara. All are flashing wide smiles for the camera.

The picture is from the first ceremony, a puja held on the morning of April 13, before the Mehendi ceremony. It was held at the couple's Vastu home. For the occasion, Alia opted for an orange suit while Ranbir chose to wear a white kurta. His sister Riddhima opted for a beige kurta and his niece Samara is in a pink kurta. "A widening inner circle," Tina Razdan captioned the post.

The particular picture has garnered several likes and comments. "Family," Soni Razdan commented. Riddhima dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look

ALSO READ: Neetu Kapoor REACTS to fan photoshopping Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir-Alia Bhatt's wedding pic

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt mesmerised one and all with their intimate wedding. Without much fanfare, the couple said their vows in the vicinity of their family and close friends. The duo got married in an intimate wedding on April 14. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding. Picture perfect family: Newlyweds Ranbir and Alia pose with Kapoors and Bhatts in priceless moment

The marriage was followed by a party which was attended by celebrities such as Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima, Kareena, Karisma & more: Meet the glamourous ladke wale from Ranbir-Alia wedding