Neetu Kapoor REACTS to fan photoshopping Rishi Kapoor in Ranbir-Alia Bhatt's wedding pic

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a fan's artwork featuring late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor into the wedding picture of their son, Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot with Alia Bhatt. The new mother-in-law shared a video clip on her Instagram story, which featured Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor posing with the newly-wed couple. Soon, a picture of Rishi Kapoor dressed in an ivory Kurta pajama is photoshopped into the image. The picture is getting immense love from the Kapoor family.

Neetu's daughter Riddhima too shared the video on her Instagram story and thanked the fan for the edited version of the image. She wrote: "Love this edit. Thank you for sharing."

The wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were wrapped up on April 14. The event was a closely-knit one with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Shloka Ambani, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Navya Naveli, and others attended Ranbir and Alia's wedding.

The marriage was followed by a party on Saturday night which was attended by celebrities such as Gauri Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karan, Ayan, Shakun Batra, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, Aadar Jain with girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Just a day after the wedding festivities wrapped in Vastu apartments in Pali Hill, Mumbai, Neetu was snapped on set of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she had to fulfill her work commitments. She will be seen judging Dance Deewane Junior on Sony TV alongside Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi. The dance reality show is hosted by Karan Kundrra of Bigg Boss 15 fame. ALSO READ: Hunarbaaz Grand Finale LIVE Updates: New mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor sets the stage on fire