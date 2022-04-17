Sunday, April 17, 2022
     
Hunarbaaz Grand Finale LIVE Updates: New mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor sets the stage on fire

One among Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam, and Anirban will take home the trophy of Hunarbaaz.

Updated on: April 17, 2022 18:01 IST
Hunarbaaz
Hunarbaaz 

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale on Sunday (April 17). One among Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam, and Anirban will take home the trophy of Hunarbaaz along with the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The star-studded event will have Neetu Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Surbhi Chandna as guests along with the judges-- Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will host the show. For the unversed, after Bharti took maternity leave, Surbhi stepped in as the co-host. However, she surprised her fans and audience when she came back to host the finale episode.

 

 

  • Apr 17, 2022 5:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    "Grand Finale ki raat mein Karan aur Neetu ji dikhaayenge apne dance ka hunar iss manch par. Bilkul bhi mat kijiyega iss manzar ko miss."

  • Apr 17, 2022 5:59 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Bhangra ta sajda jad nache Johar te Neetu

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding celebrations will continue during the Grand Finale of 'Hunarbaaz'. Neetu Kapoor and Karan Johar, who were a part of the wedding, recreated some of the beautiful memories from Alia and Ranbir’s marriage. 

  • Apr 17, 2022 5:57 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Hunarbaaz grand finale will witness the team of Dance Deewane Juniors gracing the stage. Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi will introduce their little champions on the reality show. 

     

