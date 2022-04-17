Hunarbaaz Grand Finale LIVE Updates: New mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor sets the stage on fire

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hunarbaaz

Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is all set to close the curtains with its grand finale on Sunday (April 17). One among Yo Highness, Sukhdeb, Akash Singh, Harmony of the Pines Orchestra, Rocknama Sufi Rock Band, Sanchita and Subratam, and Anirban will take home the trophy of Hunarbaaz along with the cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The star-studded event will have Neetu Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Surbhi Chandna as guests along with the judges-- Mithun Chakraborty, Parineeti Chopra, and Karan Johar. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will host the show. For the unversed, after Bharti took maternity leave, Surbhi stepped in as the co-host. However, she surprised her fans and audience when she came back to host the finale episode.