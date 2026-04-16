China-Iran nexus under lens: Did Tehran use Beijing's spy satellite to target US bases?

Tehran:

While the focus shifts to a ceasefire after the talks in Pakistan failed, a new report has claimed that the Iranians used a Chinese spy satellite to target US military bases in the Middle East. The satellite, though, was acquired by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2024.

According to the report by Financial Times, the satellite was identified as 'TEE-01B' which was developed by China's Earth Eye Co. It offered "in-orbit delivery" which is a part of Chinese model under which spacecrafts are transferred to overseas customers after reaching orbit.

Key US bases monitored, targeted

The satellite was used to monitor key US military bases and sites in the region. The report stated that the Chinese and the Iranians had an agreement under which the IRGC was granted access to commercial ground stations operated by China-based satellite control provide, Emposat.

The satellite had captured photographs of the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia on March 13, 14 and 15, which was hit by Iran during the same period. Additionally, it also carried out a surveillance of the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan and locations close to the US Fifth Fleet naval base in Manama, Bahrain, and Erbil airport, Iraq, the Financial Times report said.

Other bases which were tracked were Camp Buehring and Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait, the Camp Lemonnier US military base in Djibouti and Duqm International Airport in Oman.

Highly advanced satellite

The satellite has the ability to capture photographs and images at roughly half-metre resolution, which would allow experts to identify an aircraft, vehicles and changes to infrastructure. Before the 'TEE-01B' aircraft, IRGC's most advanced satellite was believed to be the 'Noor-3', which could capture imagery at about five metres resolution.

"This satellite is clearly being used for military purposes, as it is being run by the IRGC’s Aerospace Force and not Iran’s civilian space programme," Financial Times quoted Nicole Grajewski, an expert on Iran, as saying. "Iran really needs this foreign-provided capability during this war, as it allows the IRGC to identify targets ahead of time and check the success of its strikes."

The China-Iran nexus

Various reports have claimed that China has been assisting Iran since the war started on February 28. Last week, a CNN report also claimed that China may supply more weapons to Iran, including shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems, while it holds talks with the US in Pakistan. President Donald Trump had warned China against this move, saying it will only create problems for Beijing.

"If China does that, China is going to have big problems, okay?" Trump, who is preparing to visit Beijing next month for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, had said last week when asked about the CNN report.

Though China has refused that it is assisting Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, it must be noted that Beijing has long supported Tehran's ballistic missile programme.

ALSO READ - Inside 'failed' US-Iran negotiations: Decoding Trump's Strait of Hormuz blockade strategy