Picture perfect family: Newlyweds Ranbir and Alia pose with Kapoors and Bhatts in priceless moment

Neetu Kapoor shares a family pic from the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Highlights Neetu Kapoor shared a wedding pic from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's union

Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt appear from the bride's side

From the groom's side, Riddhima Kapoor and Bharat Sahni and Neetu Kapoor are seen in the pic

The wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have wrapped up on April 14. The event was a closely-knit one with 50 guests from the Kapoor and Bhatt families and a few other close friends of Bollywood's power couple being invited for the big day. Moments of the bride and groom having fun times at the various ceremonies have gone viral on social media over the past few days. Now, Neetu Kapoor shared an image of the newlyweds with the families, which is getting immense love from the fans.

In the image, Alia and Ranbir pose with Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from the bride's side and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni and Neetu Kapoor from the groom's side. Take a look at this priceless family moment. Ranbir and Alia wore Sabyasachi wedding outfits and jewellery for their big day.

Earlier in the day, Neetu had shared her pic with Ranbir from the marriage and remembered Rishi Kapoor. She said that it was his wish to see his son Ranbir getting married and with the wedding, it has been fulfilled. Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a battle with cancer. It was one of his wishes to see Ranbir getting married to Alia. Reportedly, the veteran actor had even planned a grand wedding for them in December 2020, but he passed away before that.

Other pictures shared by Neetu from Ranbir and Alia's marriage are below.

Just a day after the wedding festivities wrapped in Vastu apartments in Pali Hill, Mumbai, Neetu was snapped on set of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she fulfilled her work commitments. She will be seen judging Dance Deewane Junior on Sony TV alongside Marzi Pestonji and Nora Fatehi. The dance reality show is hosted by Karan Kundrra of Bigg Boss 15 fame.

