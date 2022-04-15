Alia Bhatt sets bridal goals with customized kaleere ft. clouds and flying birds; flaunts big diamond ring

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@POOJAB1972 @TSAKSHI03 Alia Bhatt's kaleere ft. clouds and flying birds and big diamond ring

Bollywood actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on 14th April 2022. The wedding took place in their heavenly abode Vastu in the presence of their close family and friends. The actors were seen in a happy mood post their wedding as they posed for the shutterbugs. While fans could not stop talking about Ranbir's "Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge" moment as he lifted Alia in his arms and took her inside, the bride's customised look attracted much attention as well.

Alia Bhatt took to her social media account as she shared a bunch of cute pictures from her big day. The Gangubai actress set some bridal goals for the future brides-to-be. She chose hand-dyed ivory and gold Sabyasachi saree with fine tilla work and paired it with some customized items like a flying bird kaleere to a butterfly blouse for her D-day.

Brahmastra actress opted for a customized butterfly blouse which was clearly visible in the pictures. The handwoven embroidered tissue veil on her head that she carried had a hand-embroidered message on it, which said, “ Fourteenth of April 2022”. The jewellery which was the main attraction of her look was also otherworldly. She wore beautiful jhumkas, statement choker and a sheesh-patti from Sabyasachi's heritage jewellery collection that was made up of uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls. Her both hands were laden with bangles and kadas.

Her huge diamond engagement ring was unmissable as it shined on her finger in the pictures she posted. Reports claim that the ring is custom made with eight diamonds encrusted on it from the international brand called Van Cleef and Arpels.

The actress wore a unique set of gold kaleera’s as well which had clouds, flying birds, stars, and a symbol of infinity or eight on them. As we all know, 8 is Ranbir's lucky number. Her gold chain mangalsutra also grabbed many eyeballs. It consisted of a teardrop diamond and a symbol of infinity on it with a black beads chain.