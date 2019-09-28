Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Special: From Barfi to Sanju, 5 spectacular performances by the actor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has time and again proved that acting is in his genes. From wooing people with his killer smile to making sure the fans fall in love with him with his every character, Ranbir has had a spectacular journey in the film industry. While he has seen many ups and many flops when it comes to films, Ranbir’s charm never failed to create magic in the hearts of his fans. Be it his personal life or his quirk, there is something very different about the character that makes him stand out of the box. This last year has been especially great for him as he bagged almost all the top honours for his performance in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. There are many other films in which Ranbir has stolen away the limelight. Let’s have a look at 5 of them here.

Wake Up Sid

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of a spoilt brat in the film who is so stubborn that he can leave the house of his father but cannot mend his ways. However, when he steps out in the real world, he realizes the importance of everything in life. Ranbir nailed the character like a pro. Without losing the innocence of the role, he won hearts with his performance.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor as Sidharth in Wake Up Sid movie

Rockstar

One of the most tough roles in Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography. This Imtiaz Ali film helped Ranbir carve a permanent niche for himself in the industry. There is hardly anyone who hasn’t liked Ranbir’s performance in the film. Adding to that, the actor made the viewer’s feel his pain in every scene.

Sadda Haq Song

Barfi

This 2012 comedy-drama of Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D’cruz left an impact on the audience for years. Ranbir played Barfi in the film, a deaf-mute Nepali boy from Darjeeling, and focuses on his relationship with two women. Ranbir mastered the role like he was born for it.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor in the Bollywood film Barfi

Rajneeti

The seriousness of his character Samar Pratap in the film Rajneeti effected the audience as well while watching it. Ranbir Kapoor was so good in his role that fans suggested he should do more serious films rather than comedy.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranbir Kapoor as Samar Pratap in Rajneeti movies

Sanju

The 2018 release Sanju brought Ranbir Kapoor back in the game. The actor aced Sanjay Dutt’s body language as well as his persona like he has been his shadow for years. Portraying different stages of Dutt’s life and making people believe that they are watching the original Mumnna Bhai was not easy but Ranbir knew he can make magic happen.

Sanju | Official Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page