Ranbir-Alia's post-wedding buzz continues; newlyweds to head to South Africa for honeymoon?

The excitement among fans over Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is not ready to stop. The newly-wed couple is said to be all set for their honeymoon in South Africa. Their choice of South Africa as their honeymoon destination follows their earlier visit to the country to ring in the New Year. That was when they fell in love with the place and decided to return after tying the knot.

Recently Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared some beautiful pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these,” Alia wrote with the new batch of photos.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor wrote, "Mehendi mast."

Previously, pictures from their 'gathbandhan' ceremony also took the Internet by storm. Gathbandhan is a ritual in Hindu weddings in which the bride's 'pallu' is tied to the groom's scarf. The ritual symbolises the union of the couple for eternity.

From the groom's side, mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor performed the rituals, as Ranbir's other cousin, Kareena Kapoor Khan, stood by the newly-wed couple's side.

Ranbir and Alia began dating on the sets of Ayan Mukherjee's 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding in the same year.