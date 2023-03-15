Ram Charan & Upasana are a match made in heaven in these photos from Oscars after-party

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UPASANAKAMINENIKONIDELA Ram Charan & Upasana are a match made in heaven

Ram Charan is currently on top of the world after RRR's big victory at the Oscars. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. The megastar stood out on the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Now, Ram Charan's wife Upasana has posted a few photos from the Oscars after-party and the couple look absolutely adorable.

On Wednesday, mom-to-be Upasana took to her Instagram account to share photos with Ram Charan from the Oscars after-party. The two look wonderful as they strike lovey-dovey poses together. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "This one is special. Soooo thankful & grateful for everything. My faith in the @thesecret365 has become stronger. Manifest with a pure heart, clear goal and wish well for all. Valli pinni & Rama Amma the strongest force behind the scenes, we admire u sooo much."

Earlier, Upasana opened up about her marriage with Ram Charan and how the couple beautifully complement their relationship. She told Josh Talk, "Marrying my husband has actually made me more productive as a person because I have clarity of my goals and I know what I need to do, and I try and match it with his shooting schedules so we can have quality time together. Charan always believes you should grow in love and not fall so that love and respect grow with time, so whenever you have some discipline in your relationship and review it quarterly like how you review your business quarterly, that's when you will grow in every aspect of life."

Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi announced the news of a soon-to-be addition to their family in December 2022. He wrote in a tweet, "With the blessings of Shri Hanuman ji. We are delighted to share that Upasana and Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude, Surekha and Chiranjeevi Konidela; Shobana and Anil Kamineni."

Also read: Hema Malini slams Rahul Gandhi amid UK speech row: 'He should apologize' | EXCLUSIVE

Also read: Jaya Bachchan REACTS to RRR's Naatu Naatu's Oscar win: 'Doesn't matter south or north...'

Latest Entertainment News