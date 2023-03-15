Hema Malini slams Rahul Gandhi amid UK speech row: 'He should apologize' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hema Malini slams Rahul Gandhi amid UK speech row

At the age of 74, veteran actress Hema Malini is going to present her classical dance ballet - Ganga in Mumbai on 19th March to celebrate the glory of our motherland at'Amrit Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in the 75th year of Indian Independence. Speaking to India TV about the same, Hema Malini revealed that the performance will show how River Ganga went through different yugs until the holy river is distressed at her neglected and ravaged state in the KalYug. She also talked about PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi and shared her opinions on the latter's controversial speech in the UK.

On whether Rahul Gandhi should apologize or not, Hema Malini agreed and said that he should absolutely apologize. The veteran actress said, "It is not good to go abroad and talk about our country, whatever the difference is, you should solve it here" She further said, "Modi ji is doing so much work to raise the name of our country, he is creating a new India and you are going abroad and talking bad."

Praising PM Narendra Modi for his efforts to make India a global power, Hema Malini said, "Has this ever happened before the leadership of Modi ji? For example, if you look at Kedarnath, things like Atal Tunnel, Bullet Train were built there. Modi ji is serving the country without any selfishness. It is not a good thing to talk about such a person at all. I am also an MP. When I go to the Parliament and see that nothing production is done in the session because Congress people do not allow; it feels such a waste."

Furthermore, Hema Malini added, "I am blessed that I am working under the leadership of Modi ji. I am a member of Lok Sabha. If I want something in Mathura, then I can go to Modi ji immediately and tell him that I want it, he immediately arranges for it. Not only this, Modi ji himself also advises me that you can be done. I am very thankful that the people of Mathura made me MP and if people want me to come for the third time then I am very happy to serve them."

