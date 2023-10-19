Handsome! Ram Charan impresses fans as he speaks Hindi; shines as groom in new video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Charan as groom

After Manyavar, the popular ethnic wear brand, has unveiled a new campaign featuring actor Ram Charan as its ambassador, coinciding with the ongoing festive season. Announcing the collaboration, Manyavar celebrated the appointment of Ram with the new campaign #TaiyaarHokarAiye. In the campaign, the RRR actor dons a series of ethnic ensembles and is even showcased as a groom wearing a heavy sherwani. However, what caught everyone's attention was his voiceover in Hindi.

His collaboration came after cricketer Virat Kohli and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Kartik Aaryan. In the ad, the scene is set with Ram Charan, the groom, expressing his deep admiration for his 'real hero,' his father. He acknowledges his father's unwavering determination and selflessness as he always prioritise his loved ones. In the video, he is heard saying "Shaadi ke liye toh taiyaar tha, par life ke liye taiyyar hona maine papa se sikha hai (I was ready for marriage, but to be ready for life is something I learnt from my father)."

How did fans react

As the video went viral on social media, a user said, "Super! He looks cute and handsome (heart eyes emoji)." Another added, "Charan looks always top class...#GameChanger ki hindi dubbing nuve cheppey." A third comment read, "Charan anna (brother) you are looking too handsome and dashing."

What's next for Ram Charan

Ram Charan will next be seen in Shankar's directorial Game Changer alongside Kiara Advani. This will be his and Kiara Advani's second collaboration after 2015 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. The film was directed and written by Boyapati Srinu. It will be released in three languages including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Game Changer will also feature SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The actor is not only busy in his professional but in his personal life as well. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni welcomed their daughter on June 20. Chiranjeevi even shared a photo of the family from the naming ceremony. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, "And the baby's name is Klin Kaara Konidela" Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranama Nama.. the name ‘Klin Kaara’ signifies transformative purifying energy that brings about spiritual awakening! All of us are sure the little one, the Little Princess will imbibe these qualities into her personality...as she grows up...Enchanted".

