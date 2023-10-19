Leo FIRST reviews and release LIVE: Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj film receives a thumbs up

Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
'Leo' released in theatres on October 19. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha, Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has already grossed more than Rs 6 crore at the box office with advance bookings.

Thalapathy Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' had a grand release in theaters on October 19. The movie has generated a lot of excitement among fans, with many of them attending early morning shows. Along with Vijay, the film stars Trisha, Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, Sandy in important roles and Anurag Kashyap plays a cameo role in the movie. After the first show, 'Leo' is receiving an overwhelming response from the audience, and it has been trending on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).

Leo, which already grossed more than Rs 6 crore at the box office with advance bookings, have been called a 'blockbuster' by the fans. Many can't stop raving about Vijay's performance in the movie. Visuals from cinema halls show that the fan frenzy for 'Leo' is at an all-time high, with the audience dancing, hooting, and celebrating the release by bursting crackers.

Vijay is appearing in multiple avatars as Parthiban and Leo in the out-and-out action flick. Additionally, it features actors like Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and Mansoor Ali Khan in supporting roles. The film is a collaborative effort in terms of writing, with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar, and Deeraj Vaidy sharing the writing credits. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the film will be released worldwide on October 19 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

 

