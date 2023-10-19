VIDEO: Huge crowd outside cinema halls as Vijay's 'Leo' hit theatres | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Huge crowd outside cinema halls as Vijay's 'Leo' hit theatres

Finally, D-day has arrived for Thalapathy Vijay fans as his much-awaited film, 'Leo,' has hit the theatres on October 19, Thursday. The excitement surrounding Vijay's movie is at an all-time high as several fans in various cities attended very early morning screenings, with some even watching the film as early as 4 AM.

The scenes inside the cinema halls showed long queues of fans. The audience was also seen dancing, cheering, and celebrating by bursting fireworks, showcasing their enthusiasm for the film.

LEO TWITTER REVIEW: HOW FANS REACTED

Showering praise on Thalapathy Vijay, a social media user said, "I am from North India but after watching #Leo I can say, Vijay is the hero of the whole world. Five out of five points to Leo. We love you."

LEO IN TROUBLE

Earlier 'Leo' had landed itself in trouble even before its release, prompting theatre owners to ban trailer celebrations inside movie theatres. This decision was prompted by the unruly behaviour of Vijay's fans, who tore seat covers and dismantled seats during the trailer screening of 'Leo' at a theatre in Chennai. Moreover, the government had denied permission for early morning shows, with 'the film now scheduled to open in theatres only at 9 AM on October 19.

ABOUT LEO

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who earlier worked with Vijay in Tamil hits 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi', features opposite Vijay in the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also stars in 'Leo', which marks his Tamil debut. Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon round out the cast of 'Leo'.

Anirudh Ravichander, who composed music for hit films starring Vijay such as 'Kaththi', 'Master' and 'Beast', has scored the soundtrack of the movie produced by SS Lalit Kumar.

