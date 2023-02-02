Rakhi Sawant trolled for crying over marriage days after her mother’s demise: 'Shadi khatre mein...'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Rakhi Sawant

The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for Rakhi Sawant. who was in news recently after she lost her mother due to cancer. On January 29, Rakhi confirmed that her mother Jaya Bheda died at a hospital in Mumbai. Now, she is back in the limelight again because of a shocking reason. Recently, the actress was papped outside her gym and was seen crying inconsolably as she stated that her marriage with Adil Khan is in trouble.

While interacting with the media, Rakhi claimed that her marriage with Adil Durrani is in danger, adding that 'marriage is not a joke'. For the unversed, Rakhi and Adil tied the knot in May 2022 as per the documents. The marriage, however, became public earlier this year.

In a viral video, the actress is heard saying that all is not well in her personal life. As Rakhi was papped outside her gym, photographers asked her about being upset and she said, "Meri shadi khatre mein hai. Kuchh samajh mein nahi aa raha. Yeh main sabko aapko kuchh nahi bata sakti, wakt aane par sab saamne aayega. Main allah se dua karti hun.. Maine kisi ka kya bigada hai khuda.. Meri maa chali gayi.. Tu mujhe maar kyun nahi deta khuda. (My marriage is in danger, there is a lot of disturbance in my life, my marriage is in danger. I don’t understand anything and therefore I cannot tell you in detail about it but everything will be disclosed soon. Even my mother died. Why don’t you kill me, god?)

She also added, "Marriage is not a joke. What will one get by interfering in my married life? Please I beg don’t destroy my wedding."

Rakhi Sawant trolled

Soon after the video went viral, many were shocked. But many were also irked by Rakhi’s behaviour and accused her of doing drama just days after her mother’s demise. A user wrote: “Oscar winning performance. Why she has to cry for everything in front of camera?” Another shared, "Rakhi needs a deep cleanse. Not even time to mourn the death of mother and back to the same drama . Please Rakhi rest , you need it.” A third comment read, "bahot hi dramebaaz hai ye ladhki."

Meanwhile, Rakhi announced her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani earlier this month. She released videos and images from their court marriage and nikah. Despite his earlier denial, Adil later admitted that he is married to Rakhi Sawant.

