Rakhi Sawant shares 'fake' video-call snapshot with Shah Rukh Khan: Didi ye thoda jyada hogya, say trolls

Rakhi Sawant knows how to stay in the limelight. The controversial queen, who grabbed headlines for her alleged wedding with an NRI Ritesh, has once again caught the attention across the internet. It so happened that Rakhi shared an image on social media where she was seen on a video call with Shah Rukh Khan. As soon as the picture made its way to the internet, netizens called her out and stated that she photoshopped Shah Rukh Khan's image to make it look like a video call between them. A user even pointed out that Rakhi used an effect from TikTok and shared a screenshot from it.

"Thanks Shahrukh for helping people God bless you always love you Rakhi Sawant #imsrk #iamsrkfan," she captioned the photo where Shah Rukh Khan can be seen smiling in a small picture on the corner, the way it looks when you usually video call someone.

Netizens, however feel its Photoshoped, and Shah Rukh Khan didn't actually video call her.

"Didi ye thoda jyada hogya...ab bss kro," wrote one user. "Nice Photoshop rakhi!" wrote another. "Fake he... Pic ke upar pic koi b laga Sakta e" said a third. "Tiktok se effect daal Kar screen shot liya h isne " wrote another.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was part of Farah Khan's film Main Hoon Na, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao in lead roles.

Meanehile, Rakhi Sawant recently said in an interview that she needs to provide a movie with the three Khans i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan, she stated, "Mere husband ne bola hai Mumbai me nayi workplace daal, mere husband ne bola teeno Khan ko lekar image bana... Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir...iske liye to maine bola teeno khano ko 200-200, 300-300 crore dene padenge, to unhone bola ki tujhe kya chinta hai? Finance lana mera kaam hai...tu bana image!"

