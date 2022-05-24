Rakhi Sawant reveals she got a call from her boyfriend Adil's ex, shares marriage plans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SNOOPER_SCOPE Rakhi Sawant with boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant is currently enjoying her new relationship after her divorce from former husband Ritiesh Singh. The actress is now dating a Mysore based businessman, Adil Khan Durrani. According to the reports Adil is six-year younger than the actress. It seems like the actress has no luck with relationships as she suffers every time she enters into a new relationship.

Rakhi, who recently confirmed she was dating Adil and also posted on her Instagram that he had gifted her a BMW, has now claimed that she got a call from Adil's ex-girlfriend Roshina Delvari.

As per reports, Roshina called Rakhi and told her that she is from Mysore. She also claimed that she and Adil have been in a relationship for four years. Roshina also shared details about the number of times she met Adil and she called Rakhi to ask her to stay away from Adil.

However, Adil has denied all such claims made by Roshina and in fact, she has also refused to comment.

Rakhi told the media in an interview: "Roshina's call to me holds no water. She did call me, but Adil is only mine. She is his ex-girlfriend. And Adil and I are going to get married."

Meanwhile, Rakhi was seen in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss season 15 with her then-husband Ritesh. During the show, their relationship raised many questions and there were certain things about Ritesh's background that came out. One such thing that came out was that he is married with a kid. Soon after the show got over, Rakhi got separated from Ritesh.

In late April, Rakhi also posted a video on her social media account, where she was seen removing Ritesh's name tattoo from her body.

(With IANS inputs)