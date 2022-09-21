Raju Srivastava's death: Rohan Joshi writes 'hateful' comment and deletes it later, netizens furious

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJUSRIVASTAVAOFFICIAL Rohan Joshi is being trolled for his comments on Raju Srivastava's death

Raju Srivastava, who dabbled in movies, made a mark as a stand-up comic and later entered politics, died on Wednesday after more than 40 days in the hospital. He was 58. Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, had a heart attack on August 10 while working out at a Delhi hotel. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent an angioplasty procedure. He was on the ventilator since and never regained consciousness. While netizens and celebrities mourned his demise on social media, stand-up comic Rohan Joshi's comments on Srivastava's death have riled up netizens.

Rohan Joshi's comment on Raju Srivastava's death

Atul Khatri shared Raju Srivastava's photo and wrote, "RIP Rajubhai. You were such an inspiration to so many. Whenever you went on stage you lit it up. Your presence was such that when people just saw you there was an automatic smile on their faces. You will be truly missed. A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene."

Reacting to this post, Rohan Joshi wrote in the comments, "We haven't lost a thing. Whether it was Karma whether it was the roast or any coming in the news. Raju Srivastava took every opportunity he ever got to shit on new comics, especially after the new wave of stand-up started. He went on every f**kall news channel every time he was invited to go shit on an upcoming art form and call it offensive just because he couldn't understand it (sic)."

Rohan Joshi deletes 'hateful' comment

Soon after his comment, Rohan Joshi got brutally trolled. Later, he deleted his comment and clarified his side. He stated that receiving hate over his comment is 'fair.' He wrote, "Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective (sic)."

Netizens were furious with Rohan's comments and trolled him.

