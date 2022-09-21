Kajal Aggarwal gets back to work post-partum, says 'My body wasn't the same..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJALAGGARWAL Kajal Aggarwal gets back to work post-partum

Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood for the first time in April this year, has been relishing the new phase of her life. The actress recently announced that she will feature in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which will be her first film after giving birth. Now, today, September 21st, Kajal took to her Instagram account and shared a video. Along with the photo, the actress expressed her heart in the caption, explaining how she has returned to the grind due to her passion and drive for cinema.

On Wednesday, the actress took to social media and shared a video. In the clip, she is seen riding a horse and channelling her fitness. In the caption, she wrote, "Eager and excited, I jumped back into work 4 months post-partum! Little did I realise that it would feel like starting from scratch. My body wasn’t the same as how it used to be. Pre baby, I could endure very long workdays with taxing amounts of physical activity AND then hit the gym."

She further wrote, "Post baby, it’s been hard to get back my energy levels. Mounting a horse, let alone riding it seemed like a huge task! My body protested with the martial arts training that came so easily to me earlier."

The Singham actress went on to say that while bodies change, one should remember their inner strength. "Our bodies can change/ may change/ will change but our indomitable spirit and burning passion, need not. We’ve got to just keep showing up for ourselves and consistently making each day count. It’s all about what we choose to prioritise to focus on and not feel guilty about our choices," she said.

Speaking about the Indian 2, she said, "Indian2 I’m so glad I’ve jumped back into the drill with you. Stoked to learn new skills on the job and pursue them as hobbies after. So fortunate to be a part of this industry I call home! Grateful for the opportunities to constantly learn and become an upgraded version of myself."

For the unversed, Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 19. The couple has named their little bundle of joy, Neil Kitchlu.

