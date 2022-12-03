Saturday, December 03, 2022
     
  5. Rajamouli bags best director award at New York Film Critics Circle for RRR; Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR congratulate

Rajamouli bags best director award at New York Film Critics Circle for RRR; Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR congratulate

It is being said that Rajamouli's win for Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle has upped the chances of RRR getting an Oscar nomination.

Published on: December 03, 2022
SS Rajamouli is the director of RRR

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle as his film "RRR" continues to make waves in the Western markets. The winners were announced by the New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) on Friday night on its social media platforms. The official Twitter handle of "RRR" also shared the news of Rajamouli's win at the movie gala.

"@SSRajamouli wins the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for the Best Director! @NYFCC Words can't do justice to describe how happy and proud we are. Our heartfelt thanks to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie (sic)." read the tweet.

Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR congratulate SS Rajamouli

After Rajamouli won the Best Director award at the New York Film Critics Circle, lead actor Jr NTR took to Twitter to congratulate him. NTR wrote, "Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along (sic)."

Alia Bhatt also expressed excitement over the news on her Instagram stories. She also reacted to the news on Twitter by posting a heart emoji. The actress played a cameo role in RRR. Her character was named Sita and was paired with Ram Charan.

Will RRR get an Oscar nod? 

The New York Film Critics Circle award for RRR has also set off the talk if this is a prelude to SS Rajamouli winning the Oscar award as well. Congratulations poured in for Rajamouli on winning the coveted award and many of his well-wishers hope that he will script history by bagging the world's most prestigious movie award. Meanwhile, RRR has been submitted for consideration in various categories for the Oscars next year. It has not been sent as India's official entry for the Academy Awards but will now hope to enter through the general category. 

(Inputs from news agencies)

