Salman Khan announces shoot wrap on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with funky look from set | PHOTO

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release on Eid next year

Salman Khan on Saturday announced that the shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has wrapped up. The comedy entertainer will go into the post-production stage ahead of its Eid 2023 release. Salman also shared his look from the movie set where he sported long locks. he wore a funky black jacket and was seen striking a pose in the midst of background artists. It seems like the still is from a song shoot that Salman was a part of. Alongside the shoot warp, Salman also shared that the movie will be released on Eid 2023.

Salman Khan's colourful look from upcoming film

In the still from the movie set, Salman Khan looked all colourful and funky. His long hair look has been much discussed by the fans. Apart from the long braided hair, Salman will also be sporting another look in the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie has an ensemble cast and will hit the big screens on Eid next year. Salman was seen posing in the middle of background artists and it seems like the Bollywood star was shooting for a song sequence. He captioned his post, "Shoot wrapped! #KisikaBhaiKisikiJaan arrives #Eid2023 (sic)."

Here's Salman's another look from the movie.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies delayed

Two of Salman's most awaited movies- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3- have been delayed. While the former was supposed to release on Christmas this year, it has been pushed to Eid 2023. On the other, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Slaman's Tiger 3 will be hitting the big screens on Diwali next year.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie details

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji, known for movies such as Housefull 4 and Bachchhan Paandey. The cast members include Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, boxer Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and others. The details of the storyline are under wraps but it will be a family entertainer backed by Salman's inimitable comic timing.

