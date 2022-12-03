Tumbbad Vs Kantara: Fans compare box office and storytelling, debate which film is better

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/M_IDIOTIC Fans are debating which out of Tumbbad and Kantara is better

A social media debate has been raging regarding Kantara and Tumbbad. Movie watchers and fans have been sharing their views on the two films and are discussing which of the two is better. The Kantara Vs Tumbbad debate was started online after the creative director in Tumbbad, Anand Gandhi, said that Kantara celebrates 'toxic masculinity' while his period horror film starring Sohum Shah is the very opposite of that. Ever since Gandhi's tweet has gone viral, a Bollywood vs South cinema debate too has emerged online. While some are saying Kantara was a better movie, others pointed out that Tumbbad was actually better.

Anand Gandhi shares controversial tweet on Kantara

Kannada film Kantara has been one of the most successful films of 2022 at the box office. It shattered box office records in the Hindi market as well. Ever since its release, it has been compared with Tumbbad (2018). Reacting to such comparisons, Anand Gandhi recently wrote on social media, "Kantara is nothing like Tumbbad. My idea behind Tumbbad was to use the horror as an allegory of toxic masculinity and parochialism. Kantara is a celebration of these (sic)."

Fans react to Anand Gandhi's tweet on Kantara Vs Tumbbad

After Anand Gandhi's tweet, fans have been discussing the merits of both Tumbbad and Kantara. Some pointed out that Kantara did over Rs 400 crore business at the box office, which is much more than Tumbbad. Others said that Tumbbad was a one-of-a-kind concept and the visual storytelling remains unmatched. Others disagreed with Gandhi's take that Kantara is a 'celebration of toxic masculinity' and discussed how that was not the case. Some neutral fans said that both films are great and merit no comparisons.

Take a look at some of the fan responses to Tumbbad vs Kantara debate online.

