Bihar teachers demand withdrawal of casual leave order, pen leave applications in strange manner

There is uproar among teachers in Bihar following the Education Department's new order regarding the demand for casual leave of teachers, which stated that teachers must apply for casual leave three days in advance, or their leave will not be accepted. The order has been issued in Munger, Bhagalpur, and Banka districts. The order has made the teachers very angry, and they are speaking out against it.

Now, after the order, these days, teachers in Bihar are asking for leave for their casual leave by writing applications in a strange way. Some such applications related to asking for leave are so bizarre that they are going viral on social media. One application states that there is a possibility of mother's death in the next one week, while another states, after four days there is a possibility of stomach upset due to overeating at the wedding.

An application also states that there is a chance of becoming ill after a few days. Leave has been sought from the headmaster.

According to teachers' union leaders, taking a leave of absence due to an unforeseen circumstance is all that is meant by the term "casual." How can anyone foresee the impending trouble three days in advance? The teachers are demanding that the government reconsider this order.

