Viral Video: Man dances to 'Haye Rama' on treadmill leaving netizens shocked | Watch

An influencer named Alok Sharma has stirred the internet after dancing to the iconic song 'Haye Rama'. Well, yes dancing to some songs is normal but what made Alok's video stand out of the crowd is dancing flawlessly on a treadmill. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the video. Netizens have been showering love on him and are absolutely loving his performance and his expressions. The video has garnered over 30k views (at the time of writing).

Watch the video here:

Alok is quite regular in uploading such videos on his social media accounts, but this time his effortless moves have won the internet. Netizens flooded the comments section with praises and heart emojis. One of the users commented, "Show Stoppers Performance bro" with heart and fire emoji. Another one wrote, "Me Gujarat se hu aapki reel best hai bro". While some users demanded him to participate in the famous dance reality show, Dance India Dance. "Bhai aap DID me kyo nahi try karte .. amazing dance so beautiful", read another comment. Another user added, "U should try in DID".

The song Haye Rama is the iconic song from the movie Rangeela. The song is sung by Hariharan and Swarnalatha. Rangeela was released in 1995 and starred Aamir Khan in the lead. Besides Urmila and Aamir, the film also starred Jackie Shroff in a supporting role.

Earlier, his one more dancing video surfaced on the internet where he was seen dancing to the Bollywood song 'Bole Chudiyan' from the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. The song Bole Chudiyan is one of the most popular songs and it was sung by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Amit Kumar, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy. The song was choreographed by Farah Khan. The multi-starrer film feature actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

