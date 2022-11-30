Zombie Virus trend takes over Twitter, netizens say 'we're in the endgame now' | See hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Zombie Virus trend takes over Twitter

Suddenly on Tuesday, 'ZombieVirus' started taking over the Twitter trends and netizens were confused. While many thought that it is about a film or a funny video that has surfaced on the internet, nobody guessed that the French scientists have revived a 48,500-year-old zombie virus buried under a frozen lake in Russia. According to the New York post, the scientists have sparked fears of yet another pandemic after reviving the 'zombie virus'.

The viral study stated, "The situation would be much more disastrous in the case of plant, animal, or human diseases caused by the revival of an ancient unknown virus." Even though it started with alot of panic with people expressing concerns about the future, it soon turned into a memefest. Twitterati opened their treasure box of memes and shared hilarious posts compairing the zombie virus to the 'endgame'.

Check out the reactions here-

According to the New York Post, scientists have, perhaps strangely, revived some of these so-called "zombie viruses" from the Siberian permafrost in order to investigate the awakening critters. The oldest, Pandoravirus yedoma, was 48,500 years old, a record age for a frozen virus returning to a form where it may infect other creatures. This breaks the previous record of a 30,000-year-old virus identified in Siberia by the same scientists in 2013.

The new strain is one of 13 viruses described in the study, each with its own genome, according to Science Alert. While the Pandoravirus was discovered at the bottom of a lake in Yukechi Alas, Yakutia, Russia, others have been discovered everywhere from mammoth fur to Siberian wolf intestines.

(With ANI inputs)

