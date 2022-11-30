Neymar gets mobbed by fans in Qatar but there is a 'catch' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SOSIADONEY Neymar gets mobbed by fans in Qatar

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently being held in Qatar. After four long years, fans are more eager than ever to see their favorite players back on the field. Fans sometimes fantasize about meeting their favorite football players, and recently, during the Brazil-Switzerland game at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, fans came close to fulfilling that wish when they encountered Brazilian football player Neymar. The video has gone viral on social media. However, there is a catch.

The catch is that not Neymar, but a lookalike of him, was spotted in the stadium during the match. With his uncanny resemblance, the man identified as Sosia Doney convinced Neymar fans that he was actually the footballer. During the game, he was swarmed by spectators who were seated next to him and requested selfies. He was mistaken for the Brazilian football player by a massive mob, which began yelling his name. However, when the crowd had gathered, he was escorted out of the stadium by security guards to avoid any unnecessary commotion.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "You caused a lot yesterday, Do more." Another user wrote, "In a few days, you'll be on the field to replace Ney boy."

Meanwhile, the ace footballer missed the match due to an injury and remained at his hotel. Neymar posted pictures of his injury on his social media account.

However, this is not the first time he has been swarmed by fans who mistake him for Neymar. Earlier, Sosia Doney confused many when he was seen roaming around the streets of Doha. On Instagram, he has more than 895k followers.

