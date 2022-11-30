Shoaib Malik to marry Ayesha Omar after divorcing Sania Mirza? Pakistan actress' reply goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shoaib Malik and Ayesha Omar, Sania Mirza

Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza Divorce: Amidst ongoing reports on Tennis superstar and her husband Shoaib Malik's divorce, Pakistan actress' Ayesha Omar's name has been grabbing the headlines. While the couple is keeping mum about rumours of their divorce, reports suggest that they have parted ways and only paperwork needs to be done. Many Pakistani news outlets reported that the two are legally parting ways after Shoaib got too close to Ayesha. Though the actress refrained from commenting on the accusation at first, Ayesha responded to one of her fans on Instagram, earlier.

Ayesha Omar's statement

As many fans slammed the Pakistani actress accusing her of ruining Shoaib and Sania's marriage, Ayesha responded to a fan asking 'if she was planning to get married to Malik'. She replied, "Jee nahin. Bilkul nahi. Un kee shadi hoe we hai aur who apnee biwi kay saath bohat khush hai. Main donon @realshoaibmalik aur @saniamirza kee bohat respect kartee hoon. Shoaib aur mein achay dost aur ek doosray kay kherkhwa hai. Bohat respect kartay hain. Aisay rishtay bhee hotay hain Duniya mein logon kay. (He is happily married and I respect the couple. I and Shoaib are good friends and well-wishers, these types of relationships also exist in the world.)"

With all the speculations, it was reported that the main reason behind Sania and Shoaib's fallout is Ayesha Omar with whom the latter featured in an intimate photoshoot. If reports are to be believed, the Pakistani cricketer is having an extra-marital affair with Ayesha.

Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza divorce rumours

Neither Sania nor Shoaib has made any announcement in this regard. Interestingly, they are still following each other on Instagram. However, Sania's cryptic posts, captions and stories hinted at their divorce. Recently, Sania posted a photo with her son and wrote, "The moments that get me through the hardest days @izhaan.mirzamalik."

She also posted an Instagram story a couple of days ago that read, "Where do broken hearts go?" Another interesting detail that has come to the fore reportedly is that Sania recently moved to a new house in Dubai. Sania was living in a villa in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah with Shoaib Malik earlier, however, she recently moved to a different locality in Dubai.

For the unversed, Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and have been staying in Dubai ever since. ALSO READ: Did Shoaib Malik cheat Sania Mirza with Ayesha Omar? Know all about the Pakistani actress

