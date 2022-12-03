Twitter reacts to Cirkus trailer: 'Ranveer Singh's expressions are nothing but overacting'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMANAGGAR Cirkus movie will feature Ranveer Singh in double role

Cirkus trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday. The cast, led by Ranveer Singh, was present at the venue and amid much fan anticipation, the first footage from the upcoming comedy film was revealed. While many laughed their hearts out seeing the Curkus trailer and Ranveer's dual avatars in it, some netizens pointed out that in an attempt to make a slapstick comedy film, the 83 actor has gone a little too overboard with his expressions. As a result, some movie fans have been trolling the trailer of Cirkus.

Cirkus trailer launched by Rohit Shetty and team

Cirkus is inspired by Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma play double roles in it. The three minutes long trailer begins with Ranveer, who is known as an 'Electric Man' and works in a circus. He and Varun's characters in the movie are dealing with doppelganger issues. The movie will also feature Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Jadhav and Johhny Lever in terrific comedic performances.

Fans react to Cirkus trailer

On social media, Cirkus trailer has been receiving praise from fans. However, some are pointing out that Ranveer Singh's expressions in scenes where he gets electrocuted are 'over-the-top'. Ranveer's exaggerated facial expressions were a bit too much for many and as a result some also trolled the actor and director Rohit Shetty. Reacting to the trailer of Cirkus, one social media user said, "To be honest #RanveerSingh 's expressions in #Cirkus poster are nothing but overacting (sic)."

Another said, " It's actually circus.”

Cirkus stars Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in supporting roles. It will also feature Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. The movie will the big screens on December 23.

