Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Rahul Vaidya's befitting response to those claiming he has paid fan base, watch video

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up and singer Rahul Vaidya hits another milestone as he attained a fan following of 1.5 million on the photo-sharing app Instagram. He celebrated the achievement by sharing a video with her fans in which he called out critics who claimed that he bought followers on social media and had a paid fanbase to ensure he stays for the longer time period in the reality show Bigg Boss 14.

In the video Rahul said, "Kuch logo ne kaha paid PR hai, kuch logo ne kaha pata nahi kitne lakhon rupaye kharch karta hai fans khareedne ko har hafte. Ab to Bigg Boss bhi khatam, sab kuch khatam. Fir bhi apna fandom one million pahunch hi gaya. Kya bolti hai public (Some people said he has paid PR, others said he spends lakhs of rupees to buy fans every week. Now, Bigg Boss is over and everything is over. My fandom still reached one million. What does the public say)?"

Rahul then made a victory sign before signing off. He also posted a picture on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Big congratulations to all my #RKVians for becoming the First BB14 Contestant's fandom & First Indian Singer's Fandom to cross 1 MILLION hashtags on Instagram! You are all a brand now Keep Rocking Keep Loving — #RahulVaidya #RKVians."

Rahul Vaidya had many arguments and fights with the housemates during his stint in the show. Contestants including Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan often said that the support he has been garnering online is paid promotions, and he has hired a strong PR team to keep the buzz alive on social media platforms.

However, by the end of the show, Rahul Vaidya managed to have cordial relationships with the housemates. On the professional front, Rahul recently released a music video Madhanya. It also starred his girlfriend Disha Parmar.