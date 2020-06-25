R Madhavan has no idea about Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel, says 'hoping it’s true'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EVERGREENBOLLYWOOD R Madhavan has no idea about Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel

R Madhavan and Dia Mirza starrer Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein release in 2001 and has been one of the most love films among the viewers. Lately, there have been rumours that the makers are gearing up for the sequel of the film. While nothing has been announced yet, the reports suggested that the script is in the final stages. Leading actor R Madhavan on Thursday took to Twitter to share that he has no idea about Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein sequel

Madhavan wrote, "#RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this...just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I. varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है"

# RHTDM ..Guysss ...been reading rumors about the sequel .. 🤞🤞🤞and hoping it’s true-cause I have no idea about this 🙈🙈.. just praying that someone somewhere has an age appropriate script for Dia and I -varna अब madhav shastri बनना तो hathi को चड्डी पहनाने ke बराबर है🙈🙈😆। pic.twitter.com/dKYOMEcccA — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) June 24, 2020

Earlier, a report in Mid-Day read, "The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena. The script is in the final stage of development."

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein also starred Saif Ali Khan, The film was directed by Gautham Menon and produced by Vishu Bhagnani.

