Proud sister Disha Patani shares anime artwork by her brother. But is it copied?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHAPATANI Disha Patani shares anime artwork by her brother

Bollywood actress Disha Patani recently shared an anime artwork on Instagram claiming that it was drawn by her younger brother, Suryansh. The picture posted by Disha is a fan art of the character Malina from the video game Helltaker. Posting it, she wrote, “#sketchbysuri my little bro’s art inspired by inhoso.”

Complaining in the comment section, several Instagram users and even plagiarism policing account Diet Sabya called out Disha revealing that the art was copied and his brother wasn't the true artist behind it. However, the original art and the one drawn by her brother were exactly the same.

In the comments section of her post, a user wrote "Eyyy yoo wtf disha this is not how it should work. You shouldn’t steal someone’s art work and post it and name it ‘your little brother’s work’. Everyone, this art work is of @inhoso.art.”

Another user posted "Wow your brother printed well. Where did he found instagram, reddit, pinterest or Zedge. I guess u should just drop the post give credit to @inhoso.art. As you know, u must not take credit of other artists."

"They should have a little research before posting.. Don't steal someone's work like that," read a comment.

Saying that the real artist should be given the credit, a user said "Give The Real Artist The Credit! @inhoso.art"

“U seriously thought no one would get to know u have stolen the edit?,” read another comment.

