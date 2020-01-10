Proud husband Ranveer Singh dedicates heartfelt post for ‘baby’ Deepika Padukone after watching Chhapaak

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ranveer Singh expressed pride in Deepika's performance as Malti in Chhapaak

Power couple of Bollywood Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always been very appreciative of each other work. With Chhapaak, the actress is returning to the big screen after two years. She was last seen in Padmaavat that released in January, 2018. This makes the film not just more special for fans but her performance as an acid-attack survivor Malti has compelled the viewers to sing praises of her. One of her most special admirers is husband Ranveer Singh. After watching the film at the special screening of Chhapaak on Wednesday, proud husband Ranveer dedicated a mushy post for his wife Deepika.

In a long post, Ranveer admired Deepika and director Meghna Gulzar’s work in the film and their dedication to bring out a sensitive topic so beautifully. He wrote, “Meghna, your film gives the audience hope and courage. It shows you the best and worst of humanity in a kaleidoscopic cinematic spectrum. It elucidates a subject that we’ve only ever heard of but never really fully understood. It offers a definitive and insightful deep-dive into the horrific gamut of acid violence. The story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar. Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak..may I say “Bravo!” And “Encore!”

Then talking about Deepika Padukone, the Gully Boy actor expressed his pride in her performance and called Chhapaak a ‘gem in her repertoire’. He said, “My baby. I’ve witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You’ve been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important instalment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be. It’s moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I’m simply awestruck at your craft. Its staggering and astonishing what you’ve achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I’ve never been more proud of you.”

Not just Ranveer but Deepika and his family also attended the screening of Chhapaak and complimented her on her performance. It is a special film for Deepika as she has ventured into production as well with Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vikrant Massey in lead role. It is based on the life of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Even though the film has created good buzz among the viewers, it has been a part of many controversies as well. Deepika’s very presence at JNU on Monday to show support for the student who were attacked at the campus stirred a storm on the internet. Twitter got divided into the one who wanted the film to be boycotted and an army of fans who were proud of Deepika’s move. Many even called it a publicity stunt for the film. On the other hand, Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer moved to court to plead a stay on the film as it doesn’t give her due credit. Read details here.

