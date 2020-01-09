Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Chhapaak will hit the theatres on January 10

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been creating quite a buzz recently. Deepika's recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University after violence on the campus gave a lot of media attention to the film and recent reports coming in will only make the makers happy. The film which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal has been declared tax free in the state of Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh. M.P. Chief Minister Kamal Nath who was interacting with the media in Bhopal had said there hasn't been any proposal to make the film tax-free but if someone comes with a proposal we will surely think about it.

Soon after the interaction, Kamal tweeted to make the announcement.

यह फ़िल्म समाज में ऐसिड पीड़ित महिलाओं को लेकर एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने के साथ-साथ उस पीड़ा के साथ आत्मविश्वास , संघर्ष , उम्मीद , और जीने के जज़्बे की कहानी पर आधारित है और ऐसे मामलों में समाज की सोच में बदलाव लाने के संदेश पर आधारित है।

2/2 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) January 9, 2020

Chhattisgarh C.M. Bhupesh Baghel also made the announcement on Twitter.

समाज में महिलाओं के ऊपर तेजाब से हमले करने जैसे जघन्य अपराध को दर्शाती एवं हमारे समाज को जागरूक करती हिंदी फिल्म "छपाक" को सरकार ने छत्तीसगढ़ प्रदेश में टैक्स फ्री करने का निर्णय लिया है।



आप सब भी सपरिवार जाएं, स्वयं जागरूक बनें और समाज को जागरूक करें। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 9, 2020

Chhapaak was surrounded by controversy after Deepika's visit to the JNU campus in Delhi. A section of people called for a boycott of Deepila's film, however, she also got support from many for the film.

The controversies did not stop there. Laxmi Aggarwal's lawyer Aparna Bhat had approached the court after her role in the film was denied due credit by the filmmakers. The court ruled in her favour and makers were asked to give her credit in the film.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar Chhpaak features Deepika playing the character of an acid attack survivor in the film. Deepika was left so impressed by Laxmi's story, among other things, that she decided to be attached to the film as a producer too.

"We finished the narration and I said yes to the film. I said, 'wait a second, should we produce this film as well?' Meghna was open to the idea. She and I came on board as producers and then we went around to studios and had Fox (Fox Star Studios) join us," she said.