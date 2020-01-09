Chhapaak: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, Download and Book Ticket Online

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhppak is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2020. The actress has stepped into the shoes of acid attack survivor, a character inspired by Laxmi Agarwal, and takes its audience on the traumatic and inspiring journey. With prosthetics, make-up and Deepika's powerful acting, the Meghna Gulzar directed film will surely give you goosebumps. The story is in line with the film announcement poster, which read, "A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit."

January 10, 2020

Meghna Gulzar

Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Ankit Bisht, Delzad Hiwale and Devas Dixit.

Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy

How Can I See Chhapaak Movie Trailer?

You can watch Chhapaak movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Fox Star Hindi.

Where to download Chhapaak movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix.

Where can I watch Chhapaak full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Chhapaak movie a couple of weeks after its release.

Where to book Chhapaak movie tickets?

You can book the Chhapaak movie tickets on bookmyshow. If you book through Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of Rs 125 in your Amazon wallet.

Where can I check the review of Chhapaak movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Chhapaak review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

