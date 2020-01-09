Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
Chhapaak: Star Cast, Trailer, Release Date, Box Office, Where to Watch, Download and Book Ticket Online

Deepika Padukone is all set to return to the big screen on January 10 with her much anticipated film Chhapaak. In the film, Deepika will be seen as Malti, who was attacked with acid on a street in New Delhi, in 2005.

New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2020 17:32 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhppak is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2020. The actress has stepped into the shoes of acid attack survivor, a character inspired by Laxmi Agarwal, and takes its audience on the traumatic and inspiring journey. With prosthetics, make-up and Deepika's powerful acting, the Meghna Gulzar directed film will surely give you goosebumps. The story  is in line with the film announcement poster, which read, "A story of trauma and triumph and the unquashable human spirit."

When is Chhapaak Release Date?

 
January 10, 2020
 

Who is the Director of Chhapaak ?

 
Meghna Gulzar
 

Who are the producers of Chhapaak movie?

 
Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar 
 

What is the star cast of Chhapaak movie?

 
Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, Madhurjeet Sarghi, Ankit Bisht, Delzad Hiwale and Devas Dixit.

 

Who are the Music Directors Chhapaak movie?

 
 Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy

How Can I See Chhapaak Movie Trailer?

You can watch Chhapaak movie trailer on the official YouTube channel called Fox Star Hindi.

Where to download Chhapaak movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix.

Where can I watch Chhapaak full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Chhapaak movie a couple of weeks after its release.

Where to book Chhapaak movie tickets?

You can book the Chhapaak movie tickets on bookmyshow. If you book through Amazon Pay, you will get a cashback of Rs 125 in your Amazon wallet. 

Where can I check the review of Chhapaak movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Chhapaak review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review 

Chhapaak HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers 

