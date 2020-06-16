Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra wishes mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday with adorable post. Watch video

Thanks to the power of social media, one could connect with each other from anywhere. Taking full advantage of the same, actress Priyanka Chopra made it a point to wish her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday in the most adorable way. Taking to her Instagram handle, 'The Sky Is Pink' actress shared a video that had a compilation of all the sweet moments she spent with her mom. The mother-daughter duo who are these days away from each other due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown but PeeCee's adorable birthday wish will definitely make her mother's birthday special.

Along with the video that was shared on Instagram, Priyanka wrote a beautiful post that read, "My backbone, my strength, my 3am call, my inspiration, my best friend, my mother, my everything. Happy birthday mom! I miss you so much right now and am missing our ritual of spending the day together. I will see you soon. Love you loads."

Have a look at the birthday wish here:

Priyanka is currently quarantining with her singer husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home. The couple has been supporting various organizations amid the crisis and has also participated in various fundraising concerts. Not only this but the singer's latest single 'Until We Meet Again' also features his wife in a special appearance at the end where they speak about donating a part of their earnings to charity.

Priyanka Chopra recently mourned the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. Taking to Instagram and speaking about his untimely demise, she wrote, "m stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise..Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss."

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in Shonali Bose's film which also featured Zaira Wasim. Next, she will be seen working with Rajkummar Rao in the Netflix film 'The White Tiger.'

