Priyanka Chopra shows off Bhangra moves on dhol as Nick Jonas can't take his eyes off her | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANJULA_ACHARIA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Los Angeles after shooting for her debut web series, Citadel. The actress hosted a birthday party for her manager Anjula Acharia on Monday in the most Indian manner where she performed bhangra on the beats of the dhol. Several pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced on the internet which show Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas enjoying themselves with the guests.

In one of the videos, Priyanka can be seen dressed in a green jumpsuit as she brings the two-tier birthday cake to the party area which was decorated with a huge cutout of Anjula's name and some lights. And soon after placing the cake on the table she broke into bhangra along with her manager. And what caught everyone's attention was Nick looking at her as she does the dance steps.

Take a look:

In another video, they both can be seen enjoying dinner with the guests.

Priyanka had the best time with her girl gang. She posed endlessly for the pictures with them. Anjula shared several pictures from the party and thanked the Peecee and Nick."@priyankachopra @nickjonas I’m so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love you showed me this birthday, it was an amazing surprise and so unexpected!! You’re both so generous and warm hearted, I can’t thank you enough! @sakshisanaya what was supposed to be a very small girls night out turned into the most delightful surprise, thank you for collaborating with my partner in crime @priyankachopra to make this all happen. My heart is so full. Thank you to all my beautiful sisters who made this so special with your energy and love! Thank you!"

In another post she wrote a note, "Who doesn’t love their name in lights!?! Especially when done by someone who so naturally sits in the spotlight @priyankachopra this was my favourite part of the magical night you planned for me. Wow babe! I’m so in awe of what you do and how you do it :) #blessed #grateful."

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka has been busy shooting for Citadel. She has been sharing the glimpses from the sets with her fans and followers. Recently she also received a customized car from her husband, Nick to have a fun ride on the sets. Also read: Priyanka Chopra gets swanky car from husband Nick Jonas as he takes care of her 'cool quotient'; see pic

Priyanka Chopra's personal life

Nick and Priyanka recently welcomed their baby daughter through surrogacy. On the occasion of Mother's Day, both of them revealed that their baby Malti Marie had finally arrived home after being in the NICU for over 100 days.

Also read: Nick Jonas shares how daughter Malti Marie & Priyanka Chopra celebrated first Mother's Day: 'It's pretty wild'