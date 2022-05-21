Priyanka Chopra gets swanky ride from husband Nick Jonas as he takes care of her 'cool quotient'; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra who is currently shooting for her upcoming film Amazon Prime Video Citadel received a cool gift from her husband Nick Jonas. The actress on Saturday morning flaunted her new ride in an Instagram post. She also penned a note thanking Nick for the uber-cool vehicle and called him 'Best husband'. Alongside the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Now that’s a ride (fire emoji)… thank you @nickjonas (heart emoji) always helping me with my cool quotient." She added the hashtags 'best husband ever', 'set life', and 'citadel' to her post.

Priyanka's futuristic-looking steel grey vehicle had 'Mrs Jonas' imprinted on one of its sides. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in the driver's seat of the all-terrain vehicle (ATV). Priyanka looked stunning as she gave boss lady vibes in the grey outfit.

Fans reactions

Peecee's fans are swoon over Nick Jonas' sweet gesture as they bombarded her post with epic reactions.Anusha Dandekar commented, "Wooow." One of the users wrote, "Ahh! This is so cool! you look like you’re having fun! Love it."

Previously, Priyanka shared a post from Citadel sets that left her fans worried as it showed bruised on her face-- under her nose and also on her lips.

In the caption, Priyanka wrote about having a tough day at work which left everyone wondering as to whether she actually got hurt or had the makeup on for her sequence. The picture posted on the photo-sharing application captured the actress wearing a black dress. Alongside, the caption, she wrote, "Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios."

Priyanka Chopra's personal life

Nick and Priyanka recently welcomed their baby daughter through surrogacy. On the occasion of Mother's Day, both of them revealed that their baby Malti Marie had finally arrived home after being in the NICU for over 100 days.

On the work front

Citadel, the spy series is one of the most-anticipated projects which is created by the Russo brothers for Amazon Prime Video. Apart from that, Priyanka will also be seen in the Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zaraa’ directed by Farhan Akhtar and co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.