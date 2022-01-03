Priyanka Chopra shares romantic pics as Nick Jonas holds her close in midst of ocean

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas painted the social media red on early Tuesday morning as the global superstar took to Instagram to share her 2021 photo dump. The post has photos of the couples as they celebrate New Year in the midst of the ocean. With a picturesque backdrop, Priyanka and Nick who are fondly called "NickYanka" by their fans, are seen having the moment of their lives. While in one of the photos, the actress is seen enjoying the sun, in another one, the duo happily poses for a selfie. They look surreal as Nick plants a kiss on the actress' forehead.

The "photo-dump" also has a blurry scene from their New Year's Eve celebration, in addition to some beautiful photos of the landscape. Sharing the photos, PeeCee captioned the Instagram post as, "Photo dump* So grateful for friends family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear."

The American pop star too shared a picture with her wife to wish fans. Here's a romantic picture of Priyanka and Nick sharing a kiss on New Year's eve.

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick back in December 2018 after a whirlwind romance. They had traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The global superstar has not allowed her career to wane since tying the knot. After her transatlantic transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, she's gone on to star in a number of films including the 'Baywatch' reboot alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, and is currently the lead in Amazon's spy drama 'Citadel' alongside Stanley Tucci.

Priyanka returned to the big screens in the third instalment of The Matrix franchise, titled, 'The Matrix Resurrections'.

Looking forward, Priyanka has recently wrapped up shooting for the series 'Citadel'. It also stars Richard Madden and Roland Moller. The series will also inspire spin-offs set in Italy, India, Spain and Mexico, all of which will explore the deeper layers of the storylines and will centralise into the main series.

Her upcoming slate of films also includes Jim Strouse-directed rom-com “Text For You” and Bollywood film 'Jee Le Zara" with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

In addition to these, she will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho Rajneesh.