Priyanka Chopra reveals why she 'didn’t take it seriously' when Nick Jonas started texting her

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has so much to tell! The global star has talked about several aspects of her life in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Premiering March 20th on Discovery+, the interview will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul's, 'Super Soul' series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'. Now in a new promo, Priyanka talks about how she 'swept' off her feet by husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was on the show to promote her recently released memoir, Unfinished and talking about the same, Oprah asked the actress to open up about how her mother Madhu Chopra played a prominent role in getting her to settle down with Nick. They then spoke about Priyanka's fairytale love story with Nick. Oprah mentioned that in her book it says that Priyanka thinks her mom "dreamed him up".

Priyanka said, "I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me, you know, I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him."

Praising Nick, she added, "he is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together. That I truly believe that my mom manifested him."

She further said, "my mom manifested him because that was her marriage, she had a marriage of partnership, they worked together, they lived together, they built (their) home together, they built their life together in equal partnership and I saw that while growing up. And, I am just amazed that I found exactly what I kind of grew up with, with Nick, I just kind of swept, I’d let it happen."

For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.