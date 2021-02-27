Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India, congratulations this year’s contestants

Image Source : TWITTER/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra reminisces about winning Miss India

Global icon and fashionista Priyanka Chopra was reminded of her Miss India victory from two decades ago on Saturday. The actress took to Twitter to congratulate the contestants of 'this year's pageant'. The diva has given many otherworldly red carpet appearances which have left netizens mesmerized. PeeCee has won Miss India and then Miss World. The actress was crowned Miss India in 2000.

Now, Priyanka took to Twitter and wrote, "Many congratulations to the contestants of this year’s pageant. A world of opportunity awaits each one of you… grab it and make it your own. Thank you @feminamissindia for this wonderful reminder & for giving me an amazing starting point...." The actress shared a picture of a memento with an image of her being crowned Miss India.

Further, Priyanka said, "20 years have gone by in the blink of eye! Watch the Grand Finale telecast of @VLCCindia @feminamissindia 2020 pageant on Sunday, 28th February at 12 noon & 5pm on @ColorsTV HD & JioTV."

Earlier, Priyanka took to social media to recall her first moment of fame when she was crowned Miss India in 2000. Sharing a video of her winning moment, PeeCee wrote, "Alright guys, we’re doing this! I’m watching footage from my Miss India pageant in 2000! This is where it all began... If you’ve never seen these before, you are in for quite a treat. #20in2020 @feminamissindia."

Priyanka began the video saying, "I turn 20 in 2020. It all started when I won Femina Miss India pageant in 2000." Then she shared footage from the pageant and took the fans through various rounds. As the video clip ran at the bottom of the screen, the actress recalled the question she was asked and repeated, "If you were God in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the eternal sin? Adam, Eve or Satan?" Her reply was, "I would punish Satan, the serpent because I believe that evil is instigated not created. Eve thought Satan was right. She believed him. Let us get a moral from this -- to decipher between good and bad without being biased."