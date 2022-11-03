Priyanka Chopra's Miss World 2000 win rigged, pageant co-participant Miss Barbados Leilani McConney claims

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PAGEANTRY_WINGS Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World in 2000

Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the Miss World pageant in 2000 at age 18. Her crowing moment has been a matter of pride for her and her fans across the globe and in her native country India. However, in a video shared on YouTube, Priyanka's co-participant in the Miss World 2000 pageant, Miss Barbados Leilani McConney, claimed that the Indian actress' win was rigged and she was favoured during the competition. Leilani's claims come after it was recently revealed that the Miss USA pageant was rigged. It has been alleged that organisers and sponsors favoured Miss USA 2022 winner R’Bonney Gabriel of Texas.

Miss World 2000 rigged like Miss USA 2022?

In a YouTube video shared on her channel, Miss Barbados Leilani McConney reacted to the recent Miss USA 2022 pageant drama and compared it with Miss World 2000 competition which feature both her and Priyanka. She said, "I went to Miss World and the year I went Miss India won. Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year. The sponsor was an Indian cable station." She went on to compare what she thought was similar in the Miss USA pageant drama and what she thought went down at Miss World 2000. Leilani said Priyanka was 'not nice'.

Priyanka Chopra favoured at Miss World 2000?

Miss Barbados Leilani McConney also claimed that the Miss World 2000 organisers favoured Priyanka Chopra and her gowns were better made, she got food in her room, large photos of her came out in newspapers while the other contestants were snapped in groups on a beach. She also said that Priyanka was allowed to wear a sarong for the swimsuit round while others were not.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in India for the launch of her hair care brand Anomaly.

