Shah Rukh Khan confirms Pathaan sequel even before film's release? Says 'Aap log dua karo...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan as seen on the poster of Pathaan movie

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday was made all the more special by the fans who had crowded outside Mannat, his Bandra residence. The highly awaited teaser of his upcoming film Pathaan was also launched by Yash Raj Films. The film gave a glimpse of SRK's rugged and action-packed avatar and social media and fans were blown away by the first footage of the upcoming movie. On November 2, SRK also did a meet and greet with fans at a venue and interacted with them. Videos from that time have been going viral on social media.

SRK hints at Pathaan sequel

At the fan event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke candidly and answered many fan questions, one of which was, "Which one of his film’s sequel he would like to make?" To this, the auditorium spoke in unison, "Ra.One". Talking about his 2011 superhero film, SRK said, “Ra.One did very well but if I can get someone younger and cooler to play G.One (SRK's character in the film), then I’ll surely like to make it.”

Requesting his fans to pray for Pathaan’s success, SRK said, “Aap log dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaaye. I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film. And for Deepika (Padukone), John (Abraham), Siddharth Anand (the director) and for Adi (Aditya Chopra), I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel (smiles).”

Read: Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, message reads 'We Love You' | VIDEO

Pathaan teaser unleashes SRK's action avatar

Shah Rukh Khan released the first teaser of his highly anticipated film Pathaan, giving his fans the perfect return gift on his 57th birthday on November 2. The actor, who plays the titular spy in the upcoming Yash Raj Films (YRF) Production, shared the 1.25-minute-long teaser of the film. Shah Rukh is introduced as the battered, bloodied spy who proclaims he is alive ("Zinda hai") when a man wonders if Pathaan was dead. The rest of the footage gave glimpses of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's characters as well.

Read: Hrithik Roshan makes Saba Azad's birthday special in THIS way, watch adorable moments of lovebirds

SRK-Salman to be part of 'spy universe'?

Rumours are rife that SRK's Pathaan will be officially kick-starting the YRF-backed 'spy universe'. Salman Khan's character Tiger from the titular films will be making a cameo appearance in Pathaan, which will mark the beginning of this venture. All eyes will now be on Pathaan release and how the 'spy universe' turns out to be.

Latest Bollywood News