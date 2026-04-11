CM Mohan Yadav slams Congress after Indore corporator refused to sing 'Vande Mataram', calls it 'unfortunate'

Indore:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said it is deeply unfortunate that a Congress corporator in the Indore Municipal Corporation refused to sing 'Vande Mataram'. It is equally regrettable that she brazenly declared, "I will not sing it." This incident exposes the true character of the Congress party, he said.

'Vande Mataram' row: Mohan Yadav seeks clarification from Congress

Chief Minister Yadav has asked Congress state president Jitu Patwari—in whose home district these events unfolded—as well as Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, to explain why it is their policy to encourage anti-national elements such as Municipal Corporator Rubina Khan.

He further asked Jitu Patwari to clarify what action he is taking against those corporators—elected on a Congress ticket—who are refusing to chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and sing 'Vande Mataram'.

Congress leaders should resign from their posts: Mohan Yadav

Mohan Yadav asserted that Jitu Patwari and other Congress leaders should resign from their posts and remarked that the Congress party has fragmented the spirit of 'Vande Mataram'.

He said the Congress party appears unable to break free from its own double standards and added that illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in contrast, has won the hearts of the Indian people by uniting the nation under the banner of 'Vande Mataram'.