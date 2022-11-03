Hrithik Roshan makes Saba Azad's birthday special in THIS way, watch adorable moments of lovebirds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABAZAD Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's video is all things cute

Hrithik Roshan proved to be a doting boyfriend to his girlfriend Saba Azad as she turned a year older on November 1. The Bollywood couple has been painting the town red with their romance and on Saba's birthday, Hrithik and she spent some quality time together in each other's company. Saba shared an Instagram reel of their time together and the mushy moments are too adorable to miss. Fans have been dropping in loving comments on Saba's Instagram post and raving over her chemistry with the Vikram Vedha actor.

Saba's birthday was made special by Hrithik Roshan

On Saba's birthday, Hrithik shared an adorable wish for her on social media. It was an ordinary wish, rather Hrithik wrote a couplet and dedicated it to her. His Instagram post for her read, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you..and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that’s what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being (sic)!" He finished off his post by dropping in a heart-shaped emoji.

Saba celebrates her birthday with Hrithik Roshan

Saba shared an Instagram reel that consisted of the couple's cute moments together. The video featured several pictures of Hrithik and her. From working out in the gym to taking dance lessons to lying down on the grass to cutting her birthday cake, they went all out for Saba's special day.

Sharing the montage of pictures, Saba wrote on Instagram, "I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love (sic)."

