Burj Khalifa lights up to wish Shah Rukh Khan on birthday, message reads 'We Love You' | VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan, who celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2, teased the nation by releasing the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan' which marks his comeback to the big screen after four years. To make the occasion even more special, Dubai's Burj Khalifa wished the superstar. Yes, SRK was once again featured on Burj Khalifa. The iconic landmark was lit up with a message for the Bollywood superstar which reads, 'We Love You.'

As videos and photos of Burj Khalifa lighting up with SRK's video surfaced online, the hashtag 'Shah Rukh Khan' started trending on Twitter. In honour of SRK's birthday, the world's tallest skyscraper lit up with the message "Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. Happy Birthday Pathaan. We love you." A photograph of King Khan was displayed on the edifice with his well-known song "Tujhe Dekha Toh" from his cult classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, played in the background.

Reportedly, it's for the fifth time that SRK has appeared on Burj Khalifa. In 2021, Burj Khalifa honoured Shah Rukh on his 56th birthday. It was lit up with the name of the actor to honour him on his birthday in 2020 as well.

On his birthday, Shah Rukh Khan released the teaser of his upcoming movie 'Pathaan'. The teaser has made a bombastic impact, and the upcoming actioner is already been considered the first blockbuster of 2023. SRK will return to the silver screen after a gap of 4 years and fans just can't stop praising the Badshah of Bollywood. Taking to his social media account, the superstar dropped the video and wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

According to reports, the upcoming film revolves around a RAW Agent codenamed Pathaan, who takes on an ominous villain who is hell-bent on ripping apart India's security apparatus. For the actioner, SRK has undergone a massive transformation to portray the role of the titular role.

The director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand stated that the craze for a glimpse of Pathaan has been unprecedented. After a long, long time there’s an insane buzz for a film that is genuine and organic. The film will release in cinemas on January 25, 2023. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations take over Twitter; fans share iconic scenes & old videos

