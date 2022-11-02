Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations take over Twitter; fans share iconic scenes & old videos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AVININDRAARYA Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday: The King of Bollywood turns 57 today! And his birthday is no less than any festival. Every year, several fans gather outside his home to catch a glimpse of SRK. The ritual continued this year as well. On the celebratory occasion, the superstar greeted his fans who gathered around his residence, Mannat. Some even carried placards, banners, photos and gifts for him. The 'King of Romance' displayed his signature pose when he stretched out his arms. Additionally, he took selfies from the balcony with his fans. Well, the celebrations don't end here as his fans have flooded social media with the actor's iconic photos and videos.

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Projects

Shah Rukh Khan will be returning to the big screen next year with his movie Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone. On the celebratory occasion of SRK's birthday, the Bollywood badshah greeted his fans with the teaser of his much-awaited film. Taking to his social media account, the superstar dropped the video and wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Apart from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara. Taking a pan-India route, Jawan will release on June 2, 2023. With this film, life seems to be coming full-circle for SRK, who started his journey with the character of Abhimanyu Rai on the television show 'Fauji' which aired back in 1989. ALSO READ: Pathaan Teaser OUT: Shah Rukh Khan's explosive comeback will blow your mind | VIDEO

The film seems to be laced with high-octane action sequences and talents from across Indian cinema. If reports are to be believed, Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Jawan.

