This is a historical: Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris on being selected as US Vice Presidential candidate

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra lauds Kamala Harris on being selected as US Vice Presidential candidate

International icon Priyanka Chopra extended her congratulatory wishes for California Senator Kamala Harris on being selected as US Vice Presidential candidate in the forthcoming elections of 2020. United States Democratic candidate Joe Biden picked Harris as his running mate which left many Indian American groups beam with joy. Actress Priyanka Chopra also took to social media to extend her wishes and expressed how proud she is. Kamala Harris would effectively become the first black woman in the USA to compete on any major-party presidential ticket.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket. #representationmatters ....PS: To my younger self - look how far we have come!" She also shared a picture of Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris ran for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States in the 2020 election in 2019. Announcing about Harris' selection, Joe Biden called her a 'fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants.'

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday revealed that she has completed the final manuscript of her memoir, "Unfinished", and the book is set to come out soon. "Unfinished" is a collection of personal essays, stories and observations of the 38-year-old actor, to be published by Penguin Random House India.

Priyanka took to Twitter and said the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective space. "''Unfinished'' is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon," she wrote.

Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life. #ComingSoon #unfinished — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 11, 2020

On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting projects lined up including Netflix’s adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger opposite Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rai, Robert Rodriguez's superhero film We Can Be Heroes, thriller series Citadel and much-anticipated Matrix 4. She also has a Amazon series on Big Fat Indian Weddings with husband Nick Jonas.

The actress was last seen in filmmaker Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rahan Saraf.

Watch The Sky Is Pink - Official Trailer

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage