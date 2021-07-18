Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun, sizzles in black swimsuit

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. The diva kicked off her birthday weekend by treating fans with her sultry photos. Taking to Instagram, she shared 'expectation vs reality' photos wearing a chic black swimsuit. The picture showed her posing for the camera in a sensual way while her dog Panda stays at her feet. The next picture shows her flaunting the infectious smile as Panda chooses to walk away.

Priyanka rang in her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun and taking a dip in the pool. She shared many more pictures on her Instagram stories and said "pre birthday vibes." She also claimed that she is living her 'mermaid life.'

Priyanka Chopra is currently in London filming her new series Citadel. Check out her photos here-

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra kicks off her birthday weekend by bathing in the sun

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her time with her dogs in London. the actress is stationed there since the beginning of lockdown to complete her work commitments. Recently, she also dedicated a tattoo to her dogs. PeeCee flaunted her new tattoo in a video. The actress showed her freshly painted toenails and gave a glimpse of the pawprints that she got inked.

Three pawprints can be seen on Priyanka's right leg as she wrote, "Summer nails; summer tattoo #happyfeet."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra dedicates new tattoo to her pet dogs

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen on screen in the OTT film "The White Tiger". The Ramin Bahrani directorial stars Adarsh Gourav and also features Rajkummar Rao in a pivotal role.

She is currently busy with "Citadel". Helmed by "Avengers" makers Joe and Anthony Russo, "Citadel" is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden slated for OTT release.